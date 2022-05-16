Sign up
Photo 1962
The tough scrub oak
These oak trees survive droughts, high winds, searing summer heat and bitter winter cold. They grow wild on the west Texas plains, totally unattended. This for my half and half yoday
16th May 2022
16th May 22
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2238
photos
115
followers
76
following
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
Tags
texas
,
oak
,
scrub
,
mayhalf22
Diana
ace
Amazing tree and great half and half.
May 16th, 2022
