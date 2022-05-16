Previous
The tough scrub oak by louannwarren
Photo 1962

The tough scrub oak

These oak trees survive droughts, high winds, searing summer heat and bitter winter cold. They grow wild on the west Texas plains, totally unattended. This for my half and half yoday
16th May 2022

Lou Ann

Diana ace
Amazing tree and great half and half.
May 16th, 2022  
