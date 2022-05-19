Previous
The traffic bollard by louannwarren
The traffic bollard

There’s a row of these wooden bollards along this field’s edge to keep traffic from driving under the huge power lines. The field is no mow as well.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Lou Ann

Diana ace
I suppose it is very neccesary with all those power lines! Great half and half shot, pretty field too.
May 19th, 2022  
