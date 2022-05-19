Sign up
Photo 1965
The traffic bollard
There’s a row of these wooden bollards along this field’s edge to keep traffic from driving under the huge power lines. The field is no mow as well.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2242
photos
115
followers
75
following
538% complete
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
277
1965
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
18th May 2022 8:42am
Tags
mayhalf22
,
nomowmay-22
Diana
ace
I suppose it is very neccesary with all those power lines! Great half and half shot, pretty field too.
May 19th, 2022
