Photo 1972
In front of the yarn store
The columns along the street in front of a wonderful knitting/yarn store were covered in knit designs. I loved this yarn doll. For my half and half today.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
3
2
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2250
photos
114
followers
75
following
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
yarn
,
doll
,
mayhalf22
,
farmersville
Sharon Lee
ace
so cute
May 27th, 2022
essiesue
This is so cute. I wish I had a pattern for this! fav
May 27th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
May 27th, 2022
