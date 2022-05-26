Previous
In front of the yarn store by louannwarren
Photo 1972

In front of the yarn store

The columns along the street in front of a wonderful knitting/yarn store were covered in knit designs. I loved this yarn doll. For my half and half today.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
so cute
May 27th, 2022  
essiesue
This is so cute. I wish I had a pattern for this! fav
May 27th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
May 27th, 2022  
