The crocheted porch pillars were so fun by louannwarren
Photo 1973

The crocheted porch pillars were so fun

So half window awnings and half crochet covered pillar. 😊
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Love your half and half
May 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
Another wonderful half and half.
May 27th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Another fun half and half !
May 27th, 2022  
