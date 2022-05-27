Sign up
Photo 1973
The crocheted porch pillars were so fun
So half window awnings and half crochet covered pillar. 😊
27th May 2022
27th May 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
crochet
,
mayhalf22
,
farmersville
Judith Johnson
Love your half and half
May 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
Another wonderful half and half.
May 27th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Another fun half and half !
May 27th, 2022
