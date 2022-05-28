Previous
The yarn shop llama chair by louannwarren
The yarn shop llama chair

This whimsical chair was in the shop that had the crochet covered porch pillars. Just the sweetest place.
28th May 2022

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Dione Giorgio
So pretty! So much work must have gone into creating this.
May 28th, 2022  
katy ace
Now that is really cute! It must have taken so much time to create. Terrific photo showing it off
May 28th, 2022  
