Photo 1974
The yarn shop llama chair
This whimsical chair was in the shop that had the crochet covered porch pillars. Just the sweetest place.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Dione Giorgio
So pretty! So much work must have gone into creating this.
May 28th, 2022
katy
ace
Now that is really cute! It must have taken so much time to create. Terrific photo showing it off
May 28th, 2022
