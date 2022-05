When the top drawer falls out of your jewelry chest

We have been dealing with a termite infestation and I had to move my jewelry chest away from the bedroom wall so the exterminator could complete his treatment. The chest wouldn’t scoot on the carpet and the top drawer opened and spilled it’s contents on the floor. I decided it was a good time to go through everything and only keep what I would wear. Lori took the pieces I didn’t want for her granddaughters so they could play dress up.