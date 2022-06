The Parkland sunset photo miracle

The windows in the room where Jerry recovered from his back surgery were the dirtiest I have ever seen. When I saw the sunset reflected on Parkland through these windows, I held my breath that I could get a decent photo. ☺️ We are back in the hospital now that had the treescape, alas we are on the other side and just have an average city view. More tests for Jerry starting Monday, thank you so much for your wonderful, caring comments, I’ve read them to Jerry and he has loved them.