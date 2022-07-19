Sign up
Photo 2003
Perfect timing
When we arrived home from a doctor’s appointment last Wednesday, the florist’s truck was just pulling away from our home. Friends in Colorado sent this gorgeous summertime bouquet, I especially love the sunflowers.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
4
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
2281
photos
113
followers
75
following
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
16th July 2022 8:56am
colorado
,
krista
,
sunflowers
Carole Sandford
ace
That is beautiful & the sunflower is so big, bright & cheerful!
July 19th, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
What a beautiful bouquet!! That sunflower is gorgeous!!
July 19th, 2022
katy
ace
What a sunny looking bouquet. Your photo of it looks especially stunning when viewed on black
July 19th, 2022
Babs
ace
How beautiful, what a lovely gift. I love sunflowers too they always remind me of my Aunty Peggy, she was an artist and loved painting sunflowers because they always looked so cheery.
July 19th, 2022
