Perfect timing by louannwarren
Photo 2003

Perfect timing

When we arrived home from a doctor’s appointment last Wednesday, the florist’s truck was just pulling away from our home. Friends in Colorado sent this gorgeous summertime bouquet, I especially love the sunflowers.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Carole Sandford ace
That is beautiful & the sunflower is so big, bright & cheerful!
July 19th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
What a beautiful bouquet!! That sunflower is gorgeous!!
July 19th, 2022  
katy ace
What a sunny looking bouquet. Your photo of it looks especially stunning when viewed on black
July 19th, 2022  
Babs ace
How beautiful, what a lovely gift. I love sunflowers too they always remind me of my Aunty Peggy, she was an artist and loved painting sunflowers because they always looked so cheery.
July 19th, 2022  
