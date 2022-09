Buy yourself a dozen red roses

When I was preparing to go to the grocery store last week Jerry told me to buy myself a dozen red roses. He frets so much because he can’t really get out of the house and do anything. He’s had a severe reaction to the first immunotherapy treatment a month ago. We just have to keep our eye on the goal of taking at least two immunotherapy treatments. That gives his body’s immune system the best chance to beat the spine cancer.