Photo 2018
A little fall decorating
I swapped faux red hydrangeas for my blue ones and tucked some branches in too. Funny when you are home all the time you want to change your view. Jerry is doing so much better right now. So thankful.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
fall
decorating
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a delightful arrangement to cheer you both up this Autumn ! Pleased to hear Jerry is doing better now ! :)
September 25th, 2022
katy
ace
Oh great to hear Jerry is doing so much better! I will keep you in my prayers anyway.
Beautiful photo. Love the colors and composition
September 25th, 2022
