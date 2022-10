The Chihuly tower

I’ve seen this piece for 40 years when I would have mammograms. Jerry’s oncologist is in the same building. We learned yesterday that all the doctors and departments in this building are moving to a new building in November. I asked if the Chihuly is moving and they said no. I’ve seen it so many times over the years it is like an old friend. Jerry had his second immunotherapy treatment yesterday. It made me sad to realize that was probably the last time we will see the orange tower.