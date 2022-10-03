Sign up
Photo 2021
Climbing Mandeville
Even after our scorching summer, this vine is still blooming. They are beautiful climbers.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
mandeville
KWind
ace
Pretty flower. Great light and colours.
October 4th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Such a lovely colour.
Hope you and Jerry are doing well :)
October 4th, 2022
Diane
ace
So pretty!
October 4th, 2022
