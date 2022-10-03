Previous
Climbing Mandeville by louannwarren
Photo 2021

Climbing Mandeville

Even after our scorching summer, this vine is still blooming. They are beautiful climbers.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
KWind ace
Pretty flower. Great light and colours.
October 4th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Such a lovely colour.
Hope you and Jerry are doing well :)
October 4th, 2022  
Diane ace
So pretty!
October 4th, 2022  
