Photo 2035
Iris all cozy in Grandad Ken’s jacket
At the Rotary Dinner 5 year old Iris loved making a tent out of her grandad’s coat so she could play a game on his phone. This for the word cozy.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2314
photos
108
followers
75
following
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
Tags
iris
,
cozy
,
nov22words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! so sweet!
November 11th, 2022
katy
ace
She does look very cosy there! Cute portrait
November 11th, 2022
