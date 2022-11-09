Previous
Next
The photobomber stole the show by louannwarren
Photo 2036

The photobomber stole the show

At the Rotary party again. This time showing Jerry and I - with a great photobomber between us. Ha ha! Jerry feels so good right now, it’s so wonderful that he feels like getting out, I’m so thankful.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
557% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh no it didn't ! Your two happy smiling faces are the winners here! So good to hear that Gerry is doing well at the moment and enjoying life ! Take care!
November 11th, 2022  
summerfield ace
looking good, you guys! aces!
November 11th, 2022  
katy ace
You both look fabulous here ! So good to see your happy smiling faces!
November 11th, 2022  
julia ace
Good to hear your man is feeling well..
A cheeky photo bomber.
November 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise