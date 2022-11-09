Sign up
Photo 2036
The photobomber stole the show
At the Rotary party again. This time showing Jerry and I - with a great photobomber between us. Ha ha! Jerry feels so good right now, it’s so wonderful that he feels like getting out, I’m so thankful.
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
photobomber
rotary
jerry
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh no it didn't ! Your two happy smiling faces are the winners here! So good to hear that Gerry is doing well at the moment and enjoying life ! Take care!
November 11th, 2022
summerfield
looking good, you guys! aces!
November 11th, 2022
katy
You both look fabulous here ! So good to see your happy smiling faces!
November 11th, 2022
julia
Good to hear your man is feeling well..
A cheeky photo bomber.
November 11th, 2022
