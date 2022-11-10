Previous
November book club by louannwarren
Jerry is doing so well right now, I was able to go to the November meeting of my book club. I loved the bright sunshine coming in the windows.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
summerfield ace
the ladies are looking so elegant. i, too, like that lovely light through the window. aces!
November 11th, 2022  
katy ace
A lot of people enjoying the moment and so glad you had the opportunity too. Fabulous natural light for the photo
November 11th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Looks like a wonderful time
November 11th, 2022  
