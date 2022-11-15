Previous
Next
An amber colored vase from the florist by louannwarren
Photo 2042

An amber colored vase from the florist

Our friends sent this fall bouquet; with faux wheat stems and the amber colored vase, it really did look like a fall arrangement.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
559% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise