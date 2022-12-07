Previous
Russian ornaments by louannwarren
Russian ornaments

On the cruise down the Volga River with Henri I found these two hand carved and painted ornaments. I love to set them in the chalkware Santa display. They bring back sweet memories of that wonderful trip. Oh and @grammyn see the cords? 😌
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , how wonderful , love the bejewelled look and the vibrant colours! and such happy memories for you!
December 7th, 2022  
