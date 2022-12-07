Sign up
Photo 2050
Russian ornaments
On the cruise down the Volga River with Henri I found these two hand carved and painted ornaments. I love to set them in the chalkware Santa display. They bring back sweet memories of that wonderful trip. Oh and
@grammyn
see the cords? 😌
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2328
photos
108
followers
75
following
561% complete
View this month »
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
Tags
river
,
ornaments
,
russian
,
cruise
,
volga
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , how wonderful , love the bejewelled look and the vibrant colours! and such happy memories for you!
December 7th, 2022
