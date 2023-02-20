Apple fritters!

Jerry wanted an apple fritter from the local donut shop Sunday, when I got there all they had were a few donuts. So I drove to the donut shop by McGee’s, alas, just a few donuts left (it was noon after all). I googled donuts near me and Amy’s on Main popped up. They are open from 5 AM to midnight 7 days a week, they had display cases full of every donut you’ve ever dreamed of, and apple fritters. 🥰 They’ve been open since November 2021, across Main from Lewisville High. I was thrilled to find them! I thought this art piece was so cute!