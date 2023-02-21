Previous
Next
Vegetable soup and cornbread by louannwarren
Photo 2111

Vegetable soup and cornbread

I’ve started adding chopped kale to my vegetable soups. It’s delicious and adds a different texture. That’s a chef Paula Deen nonstick muffin tin. It really works!
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
578% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice collage
February 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
That looks and sounds delicious, I love kale in soup.
February 22nd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks delicious, Lou Ann.
February 22nd, 2023  
bkb in the city
Looks very good
February 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise