Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2111
Vegetable soup and cornbread
I’ve started adding chopped kale to my vegetable soups. It’s delicious and adds a different texture. That’s a chef Paula Deen nonstick muffin tin. It really works!
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2389
photos
107
followers
74
following
578% complete
View this month »
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
2109
2110
2111
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
soup
,
vegetable
,
cornbread
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice collage
February 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
That looks and sounds delicious, I love kale in soup.
February 22nd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks delicious, Lou Ann.
February 22nd, 2023
bkb in the city
Looks very good
February 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close