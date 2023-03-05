Sign up
Photo 2123
Amy’s Donuts has wonderful marketing props
They moved into a plain brick building and their signage has really “dressed up” the exterior. For my pink rainbow.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
2123
Tags
donut
pink
amy’s
