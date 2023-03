A doctor, soldier and a photographer with their friends

My friend Shelley teaches 3rd grade, she sent this photo to me of her boy students for their “Dress for Success” class Friday. I absolutely loved their career choices. Back row is a video gamer, baseball player, football player, another video gamer, a doctor and a fireman. On the front row is a soldier in the US Army, an “I T Engineer”, a news caster and a photographer! I’m using the classroom’s purple door for the purple rainbow day.