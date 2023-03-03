Sign up
Rome
This is St Peter’s Basilica, from the rooftop of our hotel in Rome. I took this several years ago on our Mediterranean cruise. This imperfect photo has so many memories attached to it, I know that’s why I love it so. For the blue rainbow.
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
