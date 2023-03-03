Previous
Rome by louannwarren
Photo 2121

Rome

This is St Peter’s Basilica, from the rooftop of our hotel in Rome. I took this several years ago on our Mediterranean cruise. This imperfect photo has so many memories attached to it, I know that’s why I love it so. For the blue rainbow.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Lou Ann

I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
