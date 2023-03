John Deere

The green and yellow on John Deere equipment speaks for itself. When you see it you know it’s John Deere, whether it’s a road grater or a farm tractor, you know. Our son Jerry Jr. and his dog Rusty belong to the Search One Rescue group, they assist the sheriff and police departments in searches for missing persons. Often the people are deceased, that is Rusty’s specialty. This for the green rainbow today.