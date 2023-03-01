Sign up
Photo 2119
The Alstroemeria managed to stay fresh the longest. For the Rainbow yellow, close but no banana. 😊
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
1
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2398
photos
107
followers
74
following
580% complete
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th February 2023 4:08pm
Tags
yellow
,
alstroemeria
,
rainbow2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous - fav
March 2nd, 2023
