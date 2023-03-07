Sign up
Photo 2125
Cara Cara, our favorite
We’ve enjoyed this type of orange for several years. They are sweet and so good. Got my orange rainbow. I do wonder how the name Cara Cara was chosen!
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
2
1
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
orange
,
rainbow2023
katy
ace
That is almost a paw print and it looks so ripe and juicy. Terrific light Lou Ann
The Cara cara navel orange, or red-fleshed navel orange, is an early-to-midseason navel orange noted for its pinkish-to-reddish-orange flesh. It is believed to have developed as a spontaneous bud mutation on a "standard" Washington navel orange tree. Wikipedia
Calories: 80 calories foodnetwork.com
Origin: Hacienda de Cara Cara
Discovered in Venezuela in 1976
March 8th, 2023
Sharon Lee
ace
That looks so good, the flesh is blood orange
March 8th, 2023
