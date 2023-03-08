Previous
Another 4” pie to tempt you by louannwarren
Photo 2126

Another 4” pie to tempt you

This time it’s the pie shop’s Coconut Cream, oh my. It’s as good as it looks. It’s sweeter than home made but still so good. For my yellow rainbow.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details

Ingrid ace
Yum! I have sweet teeth and would love to try it!
March 8th, 2023  
essiesue
That meringue is beautiful!
March 8th, 2023  
katy ace
This is a very fancy looking pie!
March 8th, 2023  
Sharon Lee ace
Yum! I so want one
March 8th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Delish! Lou Ann this looks soooo yum!
March 8th, 2023  
