Photo 2126
Another 4” pie to tempt you
This time it’s the pie shop’s Coconut Cream, oh my. It’s as good as it looks. It’s sweeter than home made but still so good. For my yellow rainbow.
8th March 2023
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Tags
yellow
,
pie
,
cream
,
coconut
,
ranibow2023
Ingrid
ace
Yum! I have sweet teeth and would love to try it!
March 8th, 2023
essiesue
That meringue is beautiful!
March 8th, 2023
katy
ace
This is a very fancy looking pie!
March 8th, 2023
Sharon Lee
ace
Yum! I so want one
March 8th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delish! Lou Ann this looks soooo yum!
March 8th, 2023
