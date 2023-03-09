Sign up
Photo 2127
A personal service dog at the cancer center
I laughed when I saw that this sweet dog had “service dog” on the bandana around his/her neck. Patient therapy dog Lynx had just left the area. For my green rainbow.
9th March 2023
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
dog
,
green
,
service
,
personal
,
rainbow2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Adorable
March 8th, 2023
