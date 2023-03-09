Previous
A personal service dog at the cancer center by louannwarren
A personal service dog at the cancer center

I laughed when I saw that this sweet dog had “service dog” on the bandana around his/her neck. Patient therapy dog Lynx had just left the area. For my green rainbow.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Joan Robillard ace
Adorable
March 8th, 2023  
