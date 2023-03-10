Previous
6 is blue by louannwarren
Photo 2128

6 is blue

Each floor of the parking garage adjacent to the cancer center has a different color on the elevator/stairs shaft. I was on the 9th floor looking down at the garage, I was so happy to see the blue, I’ll tell you!
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Dawn ace
I’m taking it’s a different colour for each floor ? A great idea and nice image
March 9th, 2023  
