Photo 2129
Let’s just call it purple
I’m having a hard time finding the color purple for my rainbow. This is my friend Pat at a wine tasting some time ago, to me her top is close to purple. Ha!
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
0
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2407
photos
106
followers
73
following
Tags
purple
wine
tasting
rainbow2023
