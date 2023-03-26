Sign up
Photo 2144
23 years
Jerry and I celebrated 23 years of marriage yesterday. He felt good so we went to lunch at our favorite restaurant, friends came over and brought this strawberry cake and a lovely wine. So thankful for family and friends.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
3
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2422
photos
106
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Tags
cake
,
pink
,
anniversary
,
23rd
,
rainbow2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful! Happy Anniversary to you both.
March 26th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Happy Anniversary
March 26th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 26th, 2023
