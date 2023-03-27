Sign up
Photo 2145
Spring really is coming!
Our Crepe Myrtles are the last to start leafing out, we know we will not have any more freezes! For my last red rainbow.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2423
photos
106
followers
73
following
Tags
red
,
crepe
,
myrtles
,
rainbow2023
katy
ace
They are so beautiful in this light. Some of ours had leafed out and then got bit by the frost. I am hoping they will come back.
March 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
March 27th, 2023
