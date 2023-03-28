Sign up
Photo 2146
Sunrise
A local breakfast and lunch restaurant, The Snooty Pig, has such good breakfasts that I occasionally drive there and pick up our breakfast. The sky was beautiful this morning. For my orange rainbow today.
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
2
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2140
2141
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
Tags
sunrise
,
orange
,
pig
,
snooty
,
rainbow2023
katy
ace
What an absolutely gorgeous way to drive for breakfast.
Let the lecture commence. I hope you weren’t driving when you took this! you don’t need to put your self in jeopardy for a photo.
March 29th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
@grammyn
I was driving. Slowly. No one on the road. 😌
March 29th, 2023
