Sunrise by louannwarren
Sunrise

A local breakfast and lunch restaurant, The Snooty Pig, has such good breakfasts that I occasionally drive there and pick up our breakfast. The sky was beautiful this morning. For my orange rainbow today.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
katy ace
What an absolutely gorgeous way to drive for breakfast.

Let the lecture commence. I hope you weren’t driving when you took this! you don’t need to put your self in jeopardy for a photo.
March 29th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
@grammyn I was driving. Slowly. No one on the road. 😌
March 29th, 2023  
