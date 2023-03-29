Sign up
Photo 2147
An anniversary gift
Our friend Tony laser engraved this cutting board and his wife put it in a beautiful gift basket with this yellow bow. They are such good friends. For my yellow rainbow today
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
4
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Tags
yellow
,
cutting
,
board
,
bow
,
rainbow2023
Dawn
ace
How lovely and congratulations to you both
March 29th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Awww what a lovely gift idea!
Happy Anniversary!
March 29th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
What a unique gift and keepsake. All the best to you both.
March 29th, 2023
katy
ace
Oh, how nice! What a thoughtful gift and the bow is perfect for your day of yellow
March 29th, 2023
Happy Anniversary!