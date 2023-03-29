Previous
An anniversary gift by louannwarren
An anniversary gift

Our friend Tony laser engraved this cutting board and his wife put it in a beautiful gift basket with this yellow bow. They are such good friends. For my yellow rainbow today
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Lou Ann

ace
Lou Ann
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Dawn ace
How lovely and congratulations to you both
March 29th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Awww what a lovely gift idea!
Happy Anniversary!
March 29th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
What a unique gift and keepsake. All the best to you both.
March 29th, 2023  
katy ace
Oh, how nice! What a thoughtful gift and the bow is perfect for your day of yellow
March 29th, 2023  
