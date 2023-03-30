Sign up
Photo 2148
English Oak blooms
A popular tree here and this time of year it’s blooms cover everything. The wind blows them through the air and they cover the surface of our pool, ha! For my green rainbow today.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
green
,
blooms
,
oak
,
rainbow2023
