Photo 2159
How could thread be so pretty?
This is another thread public art install at the medical center. I loved the sun shining on it.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
art
,
center
,
thread
,
radiation
,
utsw
Dawn
ace
So different
April 11th, 2023
Milanie
ace
What beautiful colors
April 11th, 2023
