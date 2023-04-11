Previous
You’ve all had this experience by louannwarren
You’ve all had this experience

A wildflower preserve in my community has an Easter Sunrise service every year and I thought I would go Easter Monday afternoon before the city took the three crosses down and take photos of the crosses and the beautiful wildflowers. This photographer was there standing by the crosses for the longest time. He was actually taking photos of planes landing at DFW airport. He finally started walking down, very slowly, and I was able to photograph the crosses. I was actually lucky because within ten minutes there were photographers all over the preserve.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Dawn ace
A lovely shot
April 11th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
So simple & beautiful…..even nicer than all the ornate ones in churches up & down.
April 11th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What a beautiful location for the sunrise service
April 11th, 2023  
