You’ve all had this experience

A wildflower preserve in my community has an Easter Sunrise service every year and I thought I would go Easter Monday afternoon before the city took the three crosses down and take photos of the crosses and the beautiful wildflowers. This photographer was there standing by the crosses for the longest time. He was actually taking photos of planes landing at DFW airport. He finally started walking down, very slowly, and I was able to photograph the crosses. I was actually lucky because within ten minutes there were photographers all over the preserve.