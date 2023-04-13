Sign up
Photo 2162
Prairie clover on the Mound
These wildflowers look for all the world like small snapdragons.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2441
photos
107
followers
73
following
592% complete
View this month »
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th April 2023 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
clover
,
mound
,
prairie
Diana
ace
Oh they really do, gorgeous little flowers beautifully captured.
April 13th, 2023
