The next to last bloom by louannwarren
Photo 2163

The next to last bloom

My super tall orchids from Christmas have started losing their blooms. As soon as the remaining one falls off I’m going to cut the stalks off and hope for a more reasonable height plant.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
katy ace
Such a stunning simple image Lou Ann Perfect choice of background and light to show off the delicate beauty of the flower FAV
April 14th, 2023  
