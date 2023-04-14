Sign up
Photo 2163
The next to last bloom
My super tall orchids from Christmas have started losing their blooms. As soon as the remaining one falls off I’m going to cut the stalks off and hope for a more reasonable height plant.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
1
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2442
photos
107
followers
73
following
592% complete
View this month »
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
2163
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bloom
,
to
,
last
,
orchid
,
next
katy
ace
Such a stunning simple image Lou Ann Perfect choice of background and light to show off the delicate beauty of the flower FAV
April 14th, 2023
