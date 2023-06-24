Previous
Summertime by louannwarren
Summertime

Our Crepe Myrtles love the heat, which is a good thing. We are experiencing an extreme heat wave and are very concerned about our power grid. So many people have moved to Texas, I can’t imagine the power grid can sustain all of us.
Lou Ann

katy ace
What an inviting lookin scene! I hope you don't lose power in that heat!
June 25th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Lovely scene..hope you can stay cool
June 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a beautiful capture and summer scene. I hope you manage to stay cool, we are freezing here ;-)
June 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely setting , enjoy .
June 25th, 2023  
