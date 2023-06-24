Sign up
Photo 2234
Summertime
Our Crepe Myrtles love the heat, which is a good thing. We are experiencing an extreme heat wave and are very concerned about our power grid. So many people have moved to Texas, I can’t imagine the power grid can sustain all of us.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
4
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2516
photos
106
followers
72
following
612% complete
View this month »
Views
5
4
365
iPhone 13 Pro
25th June 2023 6:53am
wave
,
summer
,
heat
katy
ace
What an inviting lookin scene! I hope you don't lose power in that heat!
June 25th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Lovely scene..hope you can stay cool
June 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a beautiful capture and summer scene. I hope you manage to stay cool, we are freezing here ;-)
June 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely setting , enjoy .
June 25th, 2023
