Photo 2233
Lori’s eagle
We have loved this yard art eagle Lori gave Jerry a couple of years ago, through every season. Summer may be the best because of the neighbor’s crepe myrtle, though.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
art
,
summer
,
eagle
,
yard
,
lori
John Falconer
ace
Well done.
June 24th, 2023
katy
ace
It is a beautiful piece of art, and I love the perspective for this photo
June 24th, 2023
