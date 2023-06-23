Previous
Lori’s eagle by louannwarren
Lori’s eagle

We have loved this yard art eagle Lori gave Jerry a couple of years ago, through every season. Summer may be the best because of the neighbor’s crepe myrtle, though.
Lou Ann

John Falconer ace
Well done.
June 24th, 2023  
katy ace
It is a beautiful piece of art, and I love the perspective for this photo
June 24th, 2023  
