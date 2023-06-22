Sign up
Previous
Photo 2232
A surprise
Our forecast was no rain for two weeks. Yesterday afternoon a quick storm came through, it surprised everyone!
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st June 2023 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
surprise
,
storm.
