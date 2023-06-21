Sign up
Photo 2231
A chalk get well message for Jerry
Our neighbor’s grandchildren drew the sweetest get well wish on our driveway. “Hope ya feel better soon”. People are so sweet and caring.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
5
0
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2225
2226
2227
2228
282
2229
2230
2231
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st June 2023 12:24pm
get
well
chalk
jerry
wish.
Dianne
How sweet is that!
June 21st, 2023
Milanie
Love this!
June 21st, 2023
julia
What a great way to send a message.. It is the little things that mean the most..
June 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
How wonderful and caring ! Gerry looks very well ! xx
June 21st, 2023
Islandgirl
How sweet!
June 21st, 2023
