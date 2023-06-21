Previous
A chalk get well message for Jerry by louannwarren
Photo 2231

A chalk get well message for Jerry

Our neighbor’s grandchildren drew the sweetest get well wish on our driveway. “Hope ya feel better soon”. People are so sweet and caring.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Dianne
How sweet is that!
June 21st, 2023  
Milanie
Love this!
June 21st, 2023  
julia
What a great way to send a message.. It is the little things that mean the most..
June 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
How wonderful and caring ! Gerry looks very well ! xx
June 21st, 2023  
Islandgirl
How sweet!
June 21st, 2023  
