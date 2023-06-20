Previous
The fun starts now by louannwarren
Photo 2230

The fun starts now

The Crepe Myrtle is blooming just in time to drop it’s blooms into our pool for the summer. 😊
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
610% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely
June 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise