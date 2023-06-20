Sign up
Photo 2230
The fun starts now
The Crepe Myrtle is blooming just in time to drop it’s blooms into our pool for the summer. 😊
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th June 2023 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blooms
,
pool
,
crepe
,
myrtles
Dawn
ace
Lovely
June 20th, 2023
