Photo 2279
Lori had this great sign placed in my yard for my birthday party Sunday
I have overused the adjective “fabulous” all of my adult life. 😊
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Lou Ann
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
birthday
80
fabulous
dign
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous. I use fabulous a lot too!! Happy birthday Lou Ann. Have a great day.
August 22nd, 2023
Annie D
ace
Love the word fabulous! Wishing you the happiest of birthdays 🎉
August 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Definitely fabulous. Happy Birthday Lou Ann.
August 22nd, 2023
