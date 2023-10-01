Sign up
Previous
Photo 2299
Cotton morning glory
Birds planted this lovely vine and after our only rain in months last week, the vine started flowering. I just couldn’t get over it, talk about hardy, I’ve not watered the bed it is in all summer.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
7
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2582
photos
105
followers
72
following
629% complete
Views
13
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st October 2023 11:37am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
morning
,
glory
,
cotton
Babs
ace
Morning Glory are determined flowers aren't they.
October 2nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a pretty colour!
October 2nd, 2023
katy
ace
They look absolutely gorgeous! And I’m so happy they bring you a little bit of color and this fabulous photo opportunity
October 2nd, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful.
October 2nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
October 3rd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wow that is a hardy plant and a lovely colour!
October 3rd, 2023
