Cotton morning glory by louannwarren
Photo 2299

Cotton morning glory

Birds planted this lovely vine and after our only rain in months last week, the vine started flowering. I just couldn’t get over it, talk about hardy, I’ve not watered the bed it is in all summer.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Babs ace
Morning Glory are determined flowers aren't they.
October 2nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a pretty colour!
October 2nd, 2023  
katy ace
They look absolutely gorgeous! And I’m so happy they bring you a little bit of color and this fabulous photo opportunity
October 2nd, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful.
October 2nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
October 3rd, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wow that is a hardy plant and a lovely colour!
October 3rd, 2023  
