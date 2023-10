My luck continues

I’ve wanted a pair of Gorky Gonzalez’s Mexican Majolica chickens for a long time. When I googled “blue and white chickens” imagine my surprise when these Gorky chickens were listed. Gonzalez trained in Japan under two master ceramists and moved back to Mexico to open his pottery studio in Guanajuato where he revived that city’s Majolica pottery tradition. I’m thrilled to have this pair, I will have to stay away from the blue and white chicken search now, it can get expensive. 😊