Photo 2301
Leading lines
I like the sidewalk cover reflections in this view at the hospital imaging center. It is white and mirror like, only 365ers notice things like that. 😊
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
reflections
,
center
,
imaging
,
utsw
Babs
ace
You are a true 365er for spotting this shot, well done.
October 8th, 2023
