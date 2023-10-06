Previous
Leading lines by louannwarren
Photo 2301

Leading lines

I like the sidewalk cover reflections in this view at the hospital imaging center. It is white and mirror like, only 365ers notice things like that. 😊
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Lou Ann

I began 365 January 1, 2017.
Babs ace
You are a true 365er for spotting this shot, well done.
October 8th, 2023  
