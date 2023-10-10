My best turkey neck photo the other day

My granddaughter says “Granny, hold your phone up high for selfies”. Well for me holding the phone down worked better, it is funny what we notice about ourselves, it’s my turkey neck that drives me to distraction when I’m taking a selfie. This is another imaging center photo, I was waiting for Jerry to have his CT Scan (he has to have one every two months to see if the cancer is responding to the treatments he endures). I decided to use this photo for my 365 profile photo. 😊