My best turkey neck photo the other day by louannwarren
My granddaughter says “Granny, hold your phone up high for selfies”. Well for me holding the phone down worked better, it is funny what we notice about ourselves, it’s my turkey neck that drives me to distraction when I’m taking a selfie. This is another imaging center photo, I was waiting for Jerry to have his CT Scan (he has to have one every two months to see if the cancer is responding to the treatments he endures). I decided to use this photo for my 365 profile photo. 😊
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
Dawn ace
A lovely selfie LouAnn
October 10th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Hope all goes well with Jerry's scan.

Lovely selfie. What I see, is your lovely smile.
October 10th, 2023  
Brian ace
Lovely selfie
October 10th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice selfie, you have a lovely friendly smile.

Hope all goes well with Jerry's scans.
October 10th, 2023  
