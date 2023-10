Friends

As most of you know, Jerry served on the storied aircraft carrier the USS Hornet in the 1960’s. The ship has a reunion every year and this year it was in Dallas. Jerry couldn’t attend all of the festivities but we did go to the reunion hotel for a visit with some of the attendees. Here the wives gathered around Jerry for a photo. My BIL said Jerry is a girl magnet, it sure looks that way in this photo.