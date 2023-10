Sarah’s Donuts

Jerry wanted a Bear Claw (a big donut confection), our donut shop was closed so I drove to the donut shop everyone here talks about as having delicious donuts. I was amazed when I walked in, all everyone talks about is how good the donuts are, not one person talked about the shop’s decor. There is not a square inch of wall space that is not covered in silk flowers and tiny statues and decals. Silk flowers hang from the ceiling in the front of the shop. Oh and her donuts are good. Smile.